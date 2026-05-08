MANAMA: Reigning BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Champion Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko is set to confront the most demanding assignment of his career as he prepares for a high-stakes defense against No.1-ranked contender Miha Frlic.

The collision course is locked in for the main event of BRAVE CF 106, scheduled at Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Saturday, June 6, where legacy and momentum will collide in the division’s most anticipated showdown.

Dailidko has been nothing short of dominant since his sophomore campaign in 2023, stringing together seven consecutive victories while steadily carving a reputation as one of the most formidable forces in the weight class.

His defining moment arrived at BRAVE CF 88 in September 2024, when he delivered a ruthless opening-round finish over Patryk Dubiela to etch his name in history as the inaugural BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Champion.