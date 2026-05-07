Those arrested have close links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the ideology of Wilayat al-Faqih, MOI: Comprehensive security and legal review, and examination of crimes and unlawful practices, following the blatant Iranian aggression

Exploiting ideological and religious aspects through media platforms, places of worship, and social, charitable, and educational institutions, including schools and kindergartens, to deepen the influence of this extremist ideology.

Seriousness in addressing the causes that led to the commission of these violations and crimes, which do not reflect national stands or patriotic spirit.

Citizens’ cooperation at this stage is of utmost importance to strengthen community solidarity and protect the national fabric.

As part of keeping the public informed of the security efforts being undertaken to safeguard national security in light of the repercussions of the Iranian aggression, including the uncovering of espionage cases involving foreign entities and expressions of support for that blatant aggression, the Interior Ministry has affirmed that investigations indicated that those arrested had close links to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the ideology of Wilayat al-Faqih.

In this regard, the Interior Ministry is conducting intensive search and investigative efforts to identify the links and circumstances that led to the commission of these crimes. This is being conducted through a comprehensive security and legal review, along with an examination of crimes and unlawful practices, including the exploitation of ideological and religious aspects through media platforms, places of worship, and social, charitable, and educational institutions, including schools and kindergartens, to promote false concepts and deepen the influence of this extremist ideology, with its political dimensions under a religious cover, within various aspects of community work.

These unlawful acts have been committed despite the State’s provision of all services and forms of care to all citizens.

The Interior Ministry noted that such practices primarily aim to incite hostility against the State, intimidate and terrorise citizens and civil society institutions, spread hatred among citizens, and endanger the country’s security and safety. It affirmed its seriousness in addressing the causes of these violations and crimes, which do not reflect the national stands, patriotic spirit, and authenticity of Bahrain’s cohesive society.

The Interior Ministry stressed the need to continue enhancing community partnership, noting that citizens’ cooperation at this stage is of utmost importance. It also underlined the importance of strengthening community solidarity and protecting the national fabric in a manner that upholds the nation’s higher interests.