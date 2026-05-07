The General Directorate of Civil Defence carried out a comprehensive awareness campaign at shared labour accommodation across the governorates of the Kingdom, as part of its ongoing efforts to promote public safety and reduce potential risks.

The campaign focused on raising awareness of safety and fire prevention requirements by highlighting the importance of complying with safety and security standards and promoting the concept of proactive prevention among residents.

It also included awareness guidelines stressing the need to provide safety equipment, such as smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, ensure the safety of electrical connections, and raise awareness of the risks of overcrowding, improper storage and misuse of facilities inside shared accommodation.