MOI: The radio programme, ‘Amn FM’ will dedicate a special episode to GCC Traffic Week, held this year under the theme “Cross Safely”, highlighting the role of the General Directorate of Traffic in promoting traffic culture and raising community awareness.

The programme will host Captain Asma Abdullah Al Mutawa, Head of the Media Monitoring and Follow-up Branch, and First Lieutenant Ahoud Abdullah Al Khalifa, Officer at the Traffic Culture Directorate of the General Directorate of Traffic, to discuss awareness efforts and initiatives implemented on this occasion. The episode will also feature various security-related segments.

Aman FM is organised by the General Directorate of Media and Security Culture in cooperation with Bahrain Radio. It airs every Thursday at 1:30 pm on 102.3 FM, presented by Shaikha Al Zayani and directed by Abdulrahman Al Buti.