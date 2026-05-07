MOI: Muharraq Governor Salman bin Isa Bin Hindi Al Mannai praised the success achieved by the first phase of the awareness campaign “For Your Safety… Awareness is Your Security”, affirming that this excellence reflects the deep community awareness among the people of Muharraq and their keenness to activate partnership with state institutions in a way that serves the security and safety of all.

This came during a ceremony to honour the success partners, held on the occasion of the conclusion of the campaign’s first phase, in the presence of Deputy Governor Brigadier Jassim bin Mohammed Al Ghattam, Muharraq Municipal Council Chairman Abdulaziz Ahmed Al Na’ar, and a number of citizens.