MOI: The Chief of Police, Lt-General Tariq Al Hassan, affirmed that the Bahraini press will remain a key pillar of national work due to the royal care of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. He highlighted the role of the Bahraini press and its national and civilisational responsibilities in building the modern state, under the blessed efforts of the government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

The Chief said that celebrating Bahraini Press Day is a national duty and an appreciation of the role of journalism and its noble message in protecting society’s civilisational values, consolidating its national achievements and principles through honest words, and strengthening national awareness as an expression of society’s voice and in service of its interests.

He explained that the integration and coordination between the local press and the Ministry of Interior’s police media represent a distinguished model of national work and the integration of roles among its institutions. He praised the national media and the conscious efforts to support and enhance the media system by presenting a message marked by accuracy, speed, and credibility, thereby earning public attention while also combating rumours and misinformation.

The Chief concluded by noting that the national press is an essential partner in achievement. He commended the role of the free and responsible word in the process of building and development, and in shaping generations aware of the value of the nation and committed to protecting it in all circumstances and at all times.