MOI: His Excellency Interior Minister General Shaikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa received a telephone call from His Excellency First Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah.

During the call, HE Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah expressed Kuwait’s support for the security measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to maintain its security and enhance its stability.

He praised the efficiency and vigilance of Bahrain’s security authorities, affirming Kuwait’s standing alongside the Kingdom of Bahrain in confronting any threat to its security and stability, in light of the deep-rooted and historic relations between the two countries and their peoples.