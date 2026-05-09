MOI: The Interior Ministry announced that, based on investigations and security reports, and in light of previous investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution into cases involving espionage with foreign entities and support for the blatant Iranian aggression, security authorities have uncovered a group linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and the ideology of Wilayat al-Faqih.

The ministry said that 41 members of the main group have been arrested, and legal proceedings are underway against them.

Search and investigation operations are continuing, and the necessary legal measures are being taken against anyone proven to be involved in the group or to have committed acts that violate the law.