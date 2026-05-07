Manama: Bede, the innovative microfinance solutions app, continuous its exclusive “Win Your Finance” campaign, marking the first initiative of its kind by a microfinance provider in the Kingdom. The campaign aims to reward customers while reflecting Bede’s commitment to understanding and responding to their evolving needs, offering users the opportunity to win back the full value of their financing.

The exclusive campaign gives customers the opportunity to recover the full value of their Shariah-compliant financing through monthly raffle draws, making financing more rewarding. All eligible customers are automatically entered into the draw upon receiving their financing, with no additional steps required.

“Continuing this exclusive campaign reinforces Bede’s position as a customer-first digital microfinance platform, continuously introducing innovative and rewarding experiences that go beyond traditional microfinance solutions. We are proud to introduce such an initiative that supports our customers financially and additionally enhances their overall experience with Bede,” A.Nasser Al-Rayes, CEO, Bede Bahrain, said.

Bede offers a straightforward registration process with minimal requirements. Users can apply for Islamic financing in just a few minutes, from anywhere and at any time throughout the week, and can recover their financing automatically, making it a comfortable experience.