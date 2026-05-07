MANAMA: Seef Properties expressed its great appreciation for the Bahraini press and its prominent role in supporting the Kingdom’s national development journey, as well as highlighting the achievements realised by the Kingdom of Bahrain across various sectors, affirming that Bahraini Press Day represents an important annual occasion to celebrate the honourable professional contributions of journalists and media professionals in the Kingdom.

Seef Properties commended the vital role played by press institutions in conveying the civilised image of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and in keeping pace with the economic and developmental successes and initiatives witnessed by the Kingdom. The Company further affirmed that the national press is a key partner in supporting the private sector’s journey and strengthening effective communication with the community.

“At Seef Properties, we take pride in the distinguished cooperative relations we have built with the Bahraini press, which has always been an active partner in communicating the Company’s achievements, projects and initiatives to the public with professionalism and excellence, reflecting the development of the press sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain,” Ahmed Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of Seef Properties, said.

“The Bahraini press has played an important role in supporting economic and developmental momentum through its professional coverage and continuous engagement with various national events and initiatives. This has contributed to consolidating a developed press environment founded on responsibility, credibility and awareness in service of the community.”

“Bahraini Press Day is an important occasion to renew our appreciation and pride in all national journalistic talent, who continue to fulfil their noble mission with sincerity and dedication, contributing to highlighting the civilised position of the Kingdom of Bahrain and strengthening its media and economic presence at the regional and international levels.”

Seef Properties affirmed its continued keenness to build positive and sustainable partnerships with all local newspapers and media outlets, based on its belief in the importance of their role as an active partner in supporting economic development and shedding light on the initiatives and projects that contribute to enhancing Bahrain’s position as a leading destination for business, investment and entertainment.