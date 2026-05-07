Muharraq: Diyar Al Muharraq, Bahrain’s largest real estate development company, has unveiled its latest master-planned project, the “Al Nuzha” residential plots, located in the North Islands. The project features 126 carefully planned land units designed to meet the needs of contemporary living within a well-connected setting merging comfort and accessibility.

In line with Diyar Al Muharraq’s vision to develop modern residential communities, Al Nuzha offers an integrated living environment delivering a high standard of living within a thoughtfully designed neighborhood. Plot sizes range from 240 to 364 square meters, creating diverse possibilities for space utilization and home design to suit the needs of both homeowners and investors.

Strategically situated in the North Islands, Al Nuzha provides seamless access to major destinations and essential amenities across Diyar Al Muharraq. These include Marassi Galleria, Souq Al Baraha, and Dragon City Bahrain, in addition to a variety of nearby healthcare, educational, and leisure facilities. The project is also located just 10 minutes from Bahrain International Airport, further enhancing its appeal as a well-situated residential destination.

“Building on a success story spanning twenty years, we are proud to introduce Al Nuzha as the newest addition to our growing portfolio. This project reflects our continued focus on developing integrated residential communities that respond to the aspirations of those seeking flexible housing opportunities within a modern setting. Al Nuzha also reiterates our commitment to creating quality offerings that give homeowners the freedom to design homes around their lifestyles, while benefiting from a strategic location and integrated services that enrich everyday living,” Eng. Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, Chief Executive Officer of Diyar Al Muharraq, said.

Al Nuzha marks a new addition to Diyar Al Muharraq’s diverse suite of developments. As the largest integrated residential city in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Diyar Al Muharraq blends luxury living with strong Bahraini family values. It offers a diverse range of housing options and modern amenities to create a sophisticated, vibrant lifestyle. The city’s unique mix of residential, commercial, entertainment, and healthcare facilities establish it as the benchmark for a connected and future-forward urban center.