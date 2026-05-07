Manama: Hassan Khalifa Al-Jalahma, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Bahrain, has affirmed that the address delivered by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, to the media represents a firm national reference point that reinforces the values ​​of belonging and responsibility during a period that demands unwavering stances and an unshakeable commitment to defending the nation’s security and sovereignty, particularly in the face of the nefarious Iranian attacks that targeted the security and stability of the Kingdom of Bahrain. This necessitates standing behind the wise leadership and supporting all measures taken to protect the nation and its citizens.

He explained that the wise approach of His Majesty the King, may God protect him, and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, may God protect him, strengthen the cohesion of the home front, solidify national unity, reflect the level of national support for the wise leadership, and affirm the categorical rejection of anything that contradicts this national cohesion, foremost among which is treason or any threat to the nation’s security and stability.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank of Bahrain stated that consolidating security and social safety is a fundamental pillar of national stability and requires national awareness and unwavering support for the leadership to safeguard the nation’s security and ensure the continuity of its comprehensive development. He emphasized the importance of preserving the nation’s security and stability and confronting anything that undermines national principles.

He expressed his pride in belonging to this nation and his loyalty to its wise leadership, renewing his pledge to continue working with utmost dedication to serve the country, and asking God Almighty to protect His Majesty the King and perpetuate the blessings of security and stability upon the Kingdom of Bahrain.