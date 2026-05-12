MANAMA: BRAVE Combat Federation™ (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest-growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, is set to deliver a pivotal clash in its talent-rich flyweight division as hometown hero Dias “Son of the Steppes” Yerengaipov faces Pakistan’s Ismail “The Volcano” Khan in the co-main event of BRAVE CF 105, scheduled for Sunday, May 31, at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

With both men firmly positioned among the division’s elite, the three-round encounter could have major implications in the race toward reigning BRAVE CF Flyweight World Champion Muhammad “The Punisher” Mokaev.

Dias Yerengaipov, No. 1-Ranked Flyweight Contender, stated:

“This is the moment I have been working toward my entire career. To compete in front of my people in Almaty with a chance to move one step closer to the BRAVE CF Flyweight World Championship means everything to me. Becoming a World Champion has always been my dream, and I believe this fight can bring me closer to making that dream a reality.”

Ismail Khan, No. 8-Ranked Flyweight Contender, stated:

“I have always believed that if you want to prove you are elite, you must face the elite. Dias is one of the best flyweights in BRAVE CF, and this is exactly the kind of challenge I want. A victory here would strengthen my case for a World Title opportunity, and I am fully prepared to show that I belong among the very best in the division.”

Currently occupying the top spot in the promotion’s flyweight rankings, Yerengaipov owns an impressive 18-3 professional record, with six knockout victories and six via submission.

The Kazakh standout has enjoyed a flawless run under the BRAVE CF banner, compiling a perfect 3-0 slate that includes a unanimous decision triumph over former BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Jose “Shorty” Torres at BRAVE CF 95 in May 2025.

Yerengaipov enters BRAVE CF 105 fresh off a grueling 130-pound catchweight contest against Bairam Shammadov at BRAVE CF 101 in November 2025, where he escaped with a razor-close split decision victory after an intense battle across three rounds.

Awaiting him now is another stern challenge in Khan, whose professional record stands at 12-1 with most of his wins coming by way of submission.

“The Volcano” has rapidly emerged as one of BRAVE CF’s most feared athletes in the lower weight classes, remaining undefeated in the organization with a spotless 4-0 record while submitting three of his last four opponents.

Khan’s latest statement performance came at BRAVE CF 103 in December 2025, where he showcased his finishing instincts once more by forcing Rayimbek Tazhibaev to tap with a second-round arm-triangle choke in a 130-pound catchweight showdown.

With the division’s leading contenders continuing to jockey for position behind Mokaev, BRAVE CF 105 presents Yerengaipov and Khan with a massive opportunity to separate themselves from the rest of the pack.