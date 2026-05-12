Top-ranked heavyweight contender Miha Frlic stands on the brink of a defining moment that could echo across Slovenian sporting history.

He is set to challenge Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko for the BRAVE CF Heavyweight World Championship in the main event of BRAVE CF 106, scheduled for Saturday, June 6, at Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

A triumph would enshrine Frlic as the first Slovenian to capture a recognized World Title in the sport of mixed martial arts, elevating him into national legend status.

“I know what is at stake,” Frlic stated. “This is bigger than me. This is for my country, for every person who believed in this dream. I am ready to carry that responsibility and turn it into history.”

Frlic’s ascent has been built on discipline, grit, and undeniable power.

Sporting an unblemished 7-0-1 slate, including a perfect 4-0 record under the BRAVE Combat Federation banner, the Slovenian powerhouse has dismantled every obstacle placed before him.

His aggressive style, paired with concussive finishing instincts, has made him one of the most feared competitors in the division.

He cemented his place as the frontrunner for a shot at divisional gold at BRAVE CF 104 this past February, where he obliterated Samuele “Tank” Di Guardo in the opening round, a statement performance that left no room for debate.

“It was never easy getting here,” Frlic admitted. “There were sacrifices people did not see, moments when I had to push beyond limits. Every fight, every camp, every setback shaped me into the fighter I am today.”

Now, destiny aligns with an opportunity in front of a home crowd eager to witness history unfold. For Frlic, the stage could not be more fitting.

“To become World Champion in Slovenia, in front of my people, is the ultimate dream,” he said. “I will give everything to make sure that when the night ends, we celebrate together and make history that will never be forgotten.”

About BRAVE Combat Federation:

BRAVE Combat Federation, founded in 2016, is the fastest-growing MMA organization globally, dedicated to transforming mixed martial arts from an event-driven business into a comprehensive sports ecosystem. With a vision to provide fighters worldwide a platform to showcase their talents, BRAVE CF has hosted 100+ events across a record-breaking 38 countries.

The organization boasts the world’s largest MMA development program, featuring over 900 fighters from 90+ nations, supporting athletes from grassroots to professional stardom. BRAVE CF actively supports efforts for SportsAccord recognition and potential Olympic inclusion of MMA.