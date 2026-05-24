Manama: Dragon City Bahrain, the largest wholesale and retail shopping centre in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced its special entertainment programme for Eid Al Adha, taking place from May 27 to 31, 2026, in a distinctive family atmosphere that brings together shopping, entertainment, hospitality and interactive activities suitable for all family members.

Visitors to Dragon City Bahrain will also enjoy the “Find the Eideya” activity, which will take place daily from May 27 to 31. A total of 12 winners will be selected each day over five days, with each winner receiving shopping vouchers worth BD10. This activity is designed to add more excitement and engagement to the Eid atmosphere and encourage visitors to enjoy a shopping experience full of surprises. The mall will also host oud performances from May 27-29, 2026, adding an artistic touch that reflects the spirit of the occasion and offers visitors a warmer and more memorable experience.

Meanwhile, and in conjunction with the Eid Al Adha celebrations, the “Dragon Gallery” experience will continue at Dragon City Bahrain during mall opening hours. This innovative concept serves as a mini exhibition within the mall, bringing together in one place a curated selection of some of the most distinctive and in-demand products from across Dragon City Bahrain’s various sections. The experience allows visitors to explore the wide variety of options available across the mall more easily, discover the displayed products and reach the stores offering them in a clear and seamless way, making their shopping journey shorter, more enjoyable and more efficient during the Eid period.

These activities come as part of Dragon City Bahrain’s commitment to offering renewed experiences for its visitors on various occasions and strengthening its position as a family destination that combines shopping and entertainment in one place. These initiatives also reaffirm the mall’s commitment to providing a complete festive atmosphere that meets the expectations of citizens, residents and visitors, while giving families a suitable space to spend enjoyable moments during the Eid Al Adha holiday.

Dragon City Bahrain invites all families and visitors from within the Kingdom and abroad to visit the mall during Eid and enjoy its activities and interactive experiences, alongside a wide range of shopping options that meet various needs. The mall also reaffirms its continued commitment to organising

events that add value to the visitor experience and provide a distinctive atmosphere across different seasons and occasions.

Dragon City Bahrain is among the Kingdom’s leading family shopping destinations, having welcomed more than 70 million visitors since its opening in 2015. The mall offers a wide range of products catering to diverse needs and interests, from fashion, apparel, and accessories to electronics, toys and household goods, as well as building materials, décor, furniture, landscaping and gardening tools and equipment, in addition to a variety of dining options that add an entertainment dimension and make the shopping experience complete for all family members.