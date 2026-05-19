Manama: Dragon City Bahrain announced the extension of its “Make It Yours” promotional campaign, which offers shoppers the chance to win a Toyota Prado 2026 and shopping vouchers, until June 6, 2026, while the draw will be held under the supervision of the Ministry of Industry and Commerce on June 7, 2026.

The extension comes in response to the significant turnout witnessed by the campaign from shoppers, including citizens, residents and visitors, since its launch. Dragon City Bahrain invites everyone to take advantage of the extended campaign period, which coincides with the Eid Al Adha holiday, and to increase their chances of winning and securing entry into the anticipated draw. Doors are open to everyone from inside and outside the Kingdom to take part in this exciting experience and the draw that many have been eagerly awaiting.

The “Make It Yours” campaign offers an exceptional opportunity to everyone who spends only BD20 in a single purchase or through multiple combined purchases, where shoppers can present their receipts at the dedicated kiosk inside the mall and immediately enter the electronic draw.

The prizes are not limited to the luxury car only, but also include generous shopping vouchers with a total value of BD1,500. The second winner will receive vouchers worth BD500, the third winner will receive vouchers worth BD300, and the fourth winner will receive vouchers worth BD200, in addition to five other winners who will each receive shopping vouchers worth BD100. The campaign represents an opportunity to transform an ordinary shopping trip into a real reward that brings joy and excitement to all family members before participation closes.

Dragon City Bahrain is among the Kingdom’s leading family shopping destinations, having welcomed more than 70 million visitors since its opening in 2015. The mall offers a wide range of products catering to diverse needs and interests, from fashion, apparel, and accessories to electronics, toys and household goods, as well as building materials, décor, furniture, landscaping and gardening tools and equipment, in addition to a variety of dining options that add an entertainment dimension and make the shopping experience complete for all family members.