Ma’ameer: The 2026 MG GT redefines the category of sporty sedan, delivering a responsive, engaging driving experience. Striking the perfect balance between power and efficiency, it offers smooth acceleration and confident handling while prioritising comfort and control, now available at MG Motor Bahrain—Zayani Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG in the Kingdom. Discover a vehicle that embodies rebellious spirit, innovative technology, and sophisticated design.

Engineered for aerodynamic stability, the MG GT features a sleek fastback profile and a wide stance that optimise performance. Its clean surfaces and sculpted lines evoke a sense of motion and control, complemented by MEGA Tech engineering for responsive power delivery and seamless operation. Eye-catching details like the split 3D LED Racetrack tail lamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, and aerodynamic silhouette enhance its confident, city-ready presence.

Powered by a 1.5T MEGA Tech engine, the MG GT delivers 170 HP and 275 Nm of torque, equipped with ePower Control electronic turbo technology for quicker response. Paired with the Next-Generation MEGA Tech DCT, it provides a smooth and dynamic driving experience. For those prioritising fuel efficiency, the 1.5L MEGA Tech direct-injection engine combined with an Intelligent 1.5 CVT offers lively performance with up to 118 HP and 140 Nm of torque.

Inside, the MG GT’s driver-focused cockpit places vital information at your fingertips through a floating high-definition touchscreen and a fully digital instrument panel. Sporty touches such as the D-type multifunction steering wheel, aircraft-inspired throttle-style gear shifter, and turbine-style dual air vents enhance the driving ambiance. The dual-tone interior trims, soft-touch materials, and power-adjustable driver’s seat create a refined environment. A wide-opening sunroof floods the cabin with natural light, elevating the space to a sharp, confident, and inviting atmosphere.

Safety is a top priority in the MG GT, featuring a high-strength steel body and six airbags for comprehensive protection. Smart driver-assist features include Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Emergency Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Intelligent Headlight Control, and a 360-degree camera system. Practical amenities such as Tyre Pressure Monitoring, ISOFIX child-seat anchors, and an Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold further enhance convenience and peace of mind.