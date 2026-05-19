Manama: Hope Talents, an initiative under Hope Fund, has announced that Bareeq Al Retaj has joined the Employee Loyalty Rewards Programme, reflecting the company’s commitment to strengthening its workplace culture and promoting employee recognition and engagement.

The agreement was signed at Bareeq Al Retaj’s headquarters in the presence of Ayoob Ali Alawadhi, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Bareeq Al Retaj Real Estate; Tariq Sulaiman Al Gosaibi , Chief Operating Officer; Mohammed Nabeel Abulfateh, Chief Investment Officer; Ahmed BuRashid, Chairman of Hope Talents; and Shaikha Noora bint Isa Al Khalifa, General Manager of Wins, alongside representatives from Bareeq Al Retaj and Hope Fund.

Bareeq Al Retaj’s participation in the programme forms part of its ongoing efforts to invest in human capital and adopt initiatives that enhance the workplace environment and employee satisfaction. These efforts support sustainable organizational performance and contribute to the company’s development objectives and continued growth within the real estate sector.

Alawadhi said the company’s participation in the Employee Loyalty Rewards Programme is in line with its vision to empower its workforce and foster a motivating work environment.

“At Bareeq Al Retaj, we are committed to creating a workplace that recognizes dedication and celebrates contribution. Our participation in the Employee Loyalty Rewards Programme aligns with our efforts to support and motivate our talents, while further enhancing institutional excellence and strengthening the company’s competitiveness in the market.”

BuRashid welcomed Bareeq Al Retaj’s participation in the programme, noting that the continued growth in the number of participating companies reflects rising awareness of the importance of embedding a culture of appreciation within workplaces across the Kingdom of Bahrain.

“We are pleased to welcome Bareeq Al Retaj to the Employee Loyalty Rewards Programme, and we value the company’s commitment to adopting initiatives that recognize employees and encourage continuity and contribution. Partnerships of this nature help support more positive workplace environments and highlight the important role organizations play in motivating national talent, particularly young employees, and enabling them to continue contributing to Bahrain’s development,” Mr BuRashid said.

The Employee Loyalty Rewards Programme is a national initiative aimed at promoting a culture of appreciation across workplaces by recognising employees through monthly rewards that encourage loyalty, commitment, and long-term contribution. The programme and its prizes are managed by Wins, a company under Hope Fund, and have so far awarded a total of BD161,500 to employees across participating organisations.