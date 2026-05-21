DOHA, Qatar: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Qatar Airways Group has announced a post-tax profit of US$ 1.94billion for financial year 2025/26. “The results demonstrate a robust performance against a final month impacted by significant geopolitical events, reaffirming its position as one of global aviation’s most resilient groups,” the airlines in a statement said.

Throughout financial year 2025/26, the Group continued to develop, innovate and provide world-class services and experiences to passengers and businesses.

The airline carried more than 41.8 million passengers, maintaining extensive global connectivity through Hamad International Airport. The Group’s cargo division continued to excel, having transported more than 1.43 million tonnes of chargeable weight, advancing its position as the world’s largest air freight carrier with a 12% global market share.

The airline also maintained industry‑leading punctuality, achieving an 86% on‑time performance, placing it firmly among the top five most punctual carriers worldwide, and securing the most coveted recognition in global airline operations benchmarking, the Cirium Platinum Award for Operational Excellence.

“It is not often that a single financial year asks an organisation to demonstrate both the best of what it can achieve and the depth of what it can withstand. The 2025/26 financial year did both, and the Qatar Airways Group rose to each in turn,” Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Hamad Al-Khater, said.

“These results speak to the strength of this Group across every measure that matters — a strong balance sheet, industry-leading operations, partnerships of real depth, and people who maintained the standards this Group is known for, even under the most demanding conditions.

“Behind every result are 57,800 people, working across more than 90 countries. In the final weeks of the financial year, many of them were managing an active crisis with a standard of professionalism that defines this organisation as much as any financial metric, and it deserves to be recognised.

“We are actively rebuilding our global network with the confidence that comes from a balance sheet that has never been stronger, partnerships that proved their depth when we needed them most, and an organisation that has demonstrated, under genuine pressure, exactly what it is capable of.”