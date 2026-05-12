MANAMA: Esterad Investment Co. in a statement said that the company has a achieved a net profit of BD200,000 for the first quarter ended 31 March 2026, reflecting the company’s continued focus on strategic execution, portfolio optimisation, disciplined capital management and strengthening its long-term investment platform.

Net Profit attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of 2026 stood at BD 199,976, compared to BD 489,605 in the same quarter of 2025, representing a decrease of 59%. Earnings Per Share amounted to 1.2 Fils, compared with 3.2 Fils in Q1 2025. Total Comprehensive Income attributable to shareholders reached BD 191,155, compared with BD 530,951 in the corresponding period of 2025, representing a decrease of 64%. Total Income for the quarter stood at BD 1,160,341, compared to BD 1,860,084 in Q1 2025, representing a decrease of 38%. Total Equity attributable to shareholders as at 31 March 2026 stood at BD 48,526,097, compared to BD 48,345,942 as at 31 December 2025, representing a slight increase of 0.4%, while Total Assets stood at BD 77,082,293 as at 31 March 2026, compared to BD 81,020,578 as at 31 December 2025, representing a decrease of 5%.

The first quarter reflected a more cautious regional investment environment, which led to the strategic postponement of certain planned project launches as the Company assessed market conditions and evaluated the most prudent path forward for execution and capital deployment. Despite the situation, Esterad continued to advance key strategic initiatives, actively manage its tfolio, and maintain a disciplined and selective investment approach aligned with long-term value creation.

During the quarter, Esterad further strengthened its liquidity position through the sale of certain real estate assets in the UAE. These proceeds enhanced Esterad’s financial position, supporting the continued deleveraging of its balance sheet, strengthening its ability to pay dividends and positioned the Company to pursue strategic investment opportunities during the year.

Esterad continued to execute transactions through its licensed platforms, including the structuring and placement of a new US real estate transaction through its DIFC-licensed entity, Esterad Capital Limited. In addition, Esterad completed an advisory transaction relating to the sale of a private equity investment to a strategic investor, highlighting the Group’s continued ability to originate, structure and execute investment and advisory opportunities in a more selective market environment.

“During the first quarter of 2026, Esterad continued to demonstrate resilience and operational discipline despite a more cautious regional investment climate. The Company remains well-positioned, supported by a diversified investment platform, strong governance framework and a clear long-term strategy focused on sustainable value creation,” Nabeel Noorudin, Board Chairman of Esterad, said.

“During this period, the Board and management remain focused on prudent capital allocation, portfolio optimisation and enhancing operational efficiencies, while continuing to strengthen Esterad’s investment platform and strategic positioning. We remain confident in Esterad’s ability to navigate evolving market conditions and capitalise on attractive opportunities as market activity continues to improve.”

“On this occasion, we extend our sincere appreciation to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their continued support of Bahrain’s economic development. We also thank the Respected Government and the regulatory authorities for their ongoing efforts to strengthen the investment environment and support the growth and resilience of national companies.”

“Despite the ongoing challenging market environment and continued pressure across regional and international real estate markets, Esterad remained focused on disciplined execution, active portfolio management, and strengthening its balance sheet position during the quarter,” Ahmed Abdulrahman, Chief Executive Officer of Esterad,said

“Esterad has successfully closed a U.S. real estate transaction through Esterad Capital Limited, despite difficult market conditions and tighter investment sentiment globally. The ability to execute and complete such a transaction in the current environment demonstrates the strength of the Company’s network, execution capabilities, and resilience across market cycles. Additionally, the Company witnessed the recovery in its Turkish listed equities portfolio, which contributed to overall portfolio activity and performance.”

“At the same time, management maintained a strong focus on cost discipline and operational efficiencies across the Group. We also continued to benefit from our balance sheet optimisation initiatives, including reduced debt obligations and lower financing costs, further enhancing the Company’s financial flexibility and supporting long-term value creation. Management will continue to closely monitor market developments and economic conditions across its core markets, while maintaining a prudent and disciplined approach toward capital deployment, asset management, and risk oversight.”