Manama: Bank ABC announced the appointment of Paul Jennings as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective 5th August 2026, following the approval of its Board of Directors and the Central Bank of Bahrain.

Jennings has four decades of international banking experience, including senior leadership roles across the UK, Europe, and within Bank ABC’s own Group. He previously served as Managing Director & CEO of ABC International Bank plc, the Group’s subsidiary in London, where he led the Bank through a period of sustained growth, strengthened regulatory engagement, and enhanced its governance, risk, and business frameworks. He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of British Arab Commercial Bank in London.

Brendon Hopkins, who has been serving as Acting Group Chief Executive Officer since 1st February 2026, will continue to be associated with Bank ABC in an advisory capacity, ensuring continuity and a smooth transition for an appropriate period. The Group would like to thank Brendon for his interim stewardship during this particularly challenging time in the region.

“We are pleased to appoint Paul as Group Chief Executive Officer and to welcome him back to Bank ABC. Paul brings extensive banking experience, a strong track record of leadership, and a deep understanding of the Group’s business model and markets. In an evolving global environment, the Board is confident that, alongside the Group’s leadership team, he is well positioned to lead Bank ABC through its next phase of growth and to build on the strong foundations established over recent years,” Naji Belgasem, the Chairman of Bank ABC Group, said.

“I am honoured by the Board’s confidence and pleased to be appointed as Bank ABC’s Group Chief Executive Officer. I look forward to working and collaborating with colleagues across the Group to build on its strengths, continue advancing its strategic priorities, and deliver sustainable value for our clients and stakeholders,” Paul Jennings said.

Bank ABC remains focused on executing its strategy, maintaining strong governance, and delivering consistent performance across its international network.