SANABIS: The GCC-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is a major economic milestone that strengthens the GCC’s global position and opens a new chapter of trade and economic partnership with the United Kingdom.

Kanoo emphasized that this achievement comes during the Kingdom of Bahrain’s presidency of the 46th session of the GCC, commending the efforts led by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, , with the support of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, , as well as the role played by Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce, alongside the national and GCC negotiating teams. He noted that the agreement strengthens Gulf economic integration and reinforces the international presence of GCC countries.

He highlighted that the agreement is among the GCC’s most significant economic achievements in recent years, creating promising opportunities to boost trade and investment, expand Gulf exports to British markets, attract quality investments, and develop partnerships in future-focused sectors. It also supports Bahrain Economic Vision 2030 by strengthening private sector contribution to growth and creating new expansion opportunities for Bahraini companies.

Kanoo added that Bahrain’s private sector is well-positioned to benefit from the agreement, particularly in the industrial, financial services, logistics, technology, and digital economy sectors, amid growing economic ties between Bahrain and the United Kingdom. Bilateral trade between the two countries reached approximately USD 544.4 million in 2025. He stressed the importance of strengthening export capabilities, enhancing the value of Bahraini products and services, and enabling SMEs to access new markets and opportunities.

He said explained that the Bahrain Chamber will work with government entities and the private sector to organize awareness sessions and workshops highlighting the agreement’s advantages, identify emerging trade and investment opportunities, and provide business owners with the tools needed to benefit from them, helping translate the agreement into tangible partnerships, investments, and sustainable economic growth.

Kanoo concluded by affirming that this partnership marks an important step toward strengthening Gulf-British relations and expanding trade and investment cooperation, expressing confidence that it will create new opportunities for Bahrain’s business community and further reinforce Bahrain’s position as a regional hub for trade, investment, and financial services.