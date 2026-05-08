Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the King Hamad Global Center for Coexistence and Tolerance (KHGC), affirmed that responsible journalism and media play an important role in promoting coexistence and national and humanitarian values, in line with the approach of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and the directives of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

On Bahrain Press Day, he commended the Bahraini media for its professional legacy and role in raising public awareness, promoting national responsibility and citizenship, highlighting Bahrain’s model of pluralism, openness, coexistence, and respect for religious and cultural diversity, and supporting social cohesion during different circumstances and challenges.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed also commended His Majesty’s statement issued on World Press Freedom Day and His Majesty the King’s emphasis on Bahrain’s national unity among followers of different religions and beliefs in times of prosperity and adversity. He noted His Majesty’s praise for the balanced and responsible role of the national media, describing it as an important line of defence against the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom and the Gulf and Arab states.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed said the current stage requires a stronger role from press and media institutions through accurate and objective reporting, countering hate speech and misinformation across media and digital platforms and promoting content that supports respect and tolerance within society. He stressed the importance of strengthening the national identity based on loyalty and belonging, in line with the royal vision to reinforce Bahrain’s civilizational approach to coexistence, dialogue, and human understanding among religions and cultures.

Dr. Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed affirmed the Center’s continued scientific, academic, and awareness initiatives, in partnership with responsible media, to promote coexistence, tolerance, loyalty, and national belonging. He also congratulated the press and media community on Bahrain Press Day and thanked them for their contributions to the Kingdom’s unity, stability, and prosperity.