MANAMA: The Kingdom of Bahrain was elected to the Executive Committee of the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) following the election of Rashed Nabeel Al Hamer, Vice Chairman of the Bahrain Journalists Association and Chairman of its International Relations Committee, during the federation’s congress in Paris.

Al Hamer secured 122 votes to win a seat on the Executive Committee for the upcoming three-year term, with support from Arab and international journalists’ unions and media organisations.

The IFJ, based in Brussels, represents more than 600,000 journalists worldwide and is marking its centenary this year.

The congress, held from May 4 to 7, highlighted the importance of strengthening professional journalism, expanding its reach across platforms, and protecting journalists worldwide.

Al Hamer said the achievement reflects Bahrain’s growing international standing and the progress made in the media sector, supported by ongoing efforts to enhance the professional media environment and develop journalism in the Kingdom.

He also stressed the importance of strengthening international media cooperation and supporting professional journalism in line with global developments.

Al Hamer said the strong support Bahrain received in the elections reflects the Kingdom’s position and the progress it has made in the media and journalism sector. He said this progress was achieved through the support given to the media sector by His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and the continued follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, as well as the government’s efforts to strengthen the media environment and develop journalism.

He added that Bahrain has established itself as a country that supports responsible and free press, and media openness.

Al Hamer emphasised the importance of strengthening international media cooperation, standing up for journalists’ professional interests, and developing journalism to keep pace with global challenges and change. He also expressed appreciation to all Arab and international press unions and media organisations that supported Bahrain’s candidacy, noting that this confidence would help drive continued work to serve the journalism community and strengthen Bahrain’s international presence.