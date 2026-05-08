MANAMA: The General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force (BDF) announced that all its services and units are at the highest levels of readiness and full defensive preparedness.

The General Command expressed pride in the advanced combat readiness and high vigilance demonstrated by its personnel in carrying out their national duties to defend the Kingdom and safeguard its achievements.

It urged the public to exercise caution regarding any unfamiliar or suspicious objects resulting from the attacks, and to avoid approaching or handling them.

The General Command affirmed that personnel of the Royal Field Engineering Unit remain fully prepared to safely deal with such objects, ensuring the safety of all citizens and residents.