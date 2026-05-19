MANAMA: For Mohamed “L’Ambiance” Said Maalem, the pursuit of BRAVE Combat Federation gold has been a journey filled with heartbreak, controversy, and unfinished business.

Now, on Saturday, June 6, the Algerian Swiss powerhouse believes the stars may finally align in his favor as he challenges Bosnian rival Erko “The Bounty Hunter” Jun for the BRAVE CF Light Heavyweight World Championship in the co-main event of BRAVE CF 106 at Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Said Maalem enters the highly anticipated rematch carrying years of frustration and determination on his shoulders.

Despite establishing himself as one of the most dangerous competitors in the division, the elusive BRAVE CF World Title has remained just beyond his grasp.

“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve always dreamed about becoming a World Champion,” Said Maalem stated. “That is what drives me every single day in training. I have sacrificed so much for this sport, and winning the BRAVE CF belt would mean everything to me.”

His closest brush with championship success came at BRAVE CF 52 in August 2021, where he battled Mohammad “The Latest” Fakhreddine for the vacant BRAVE CF Light Heavyweight World Title.

At first, it appeared to be a flawless night for Said Maalem. Competing in Milan, Italy, he overwhelmed Fakhreddine and secured a first-round technical knockout victory before proudly leaving the arena with the prestigious championship strapped over his shoulder.

However, the celebration proved fleeting.

Following a post-fight review, officials determined that illegal blows to the back of the head occurred during the finish. The promotion and the governing commission in Italy later overturned the result to a no-contest, abruptly erasing what was supposed to be Said Maalem’s crowning achievement.