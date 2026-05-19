Manama: Bahrain Network (BNET), the national provider of the Kingdom’s broadband fiber optic network, has announced the completion of the first phase of its digital infrastructure development project under the memorandum of understanding signed with Bahrain Marina Development Company. As part of this milestone, over 120 retail outlets have been successfully connected, underscoring the tangible progress achieved through the joint implementation plan.

The accomplishment reflects a shared ambition to deliver advanced digital infrastructure that elevates the experience of entrepreneurs and investors while enhancing the standard of technical services across Marina Walk, the project’s commercial component. The partnership further affirms both parties’ commitment to empowering businesses and establishing a cohesive ecosystem that supports sustainable growth.

Through this initial phase, retail operators can conduct their activities within a modern technology-enabled setting supported by reliable, high-speed connectivity. This foundation strengthens operational performance and supports their long-term expansion goals. The achievement aligns with BNET’s broader mandate to ensure that large-scale developments are equipped with comprehensive technological capabilities from the earliest operational stages.

“The completion of the first phase marks an important step in our collaboration with Bahrain Marina. We are working with a unified vision to deliver state-of-the-art digital infrastructure that anticipates evolving requirements and provides a superior connectivity experience that supports commercial activity within the project. This milestone demonstrates our dedication to ensuring readiness from day one through a dependable and high-performance network that enables entrepreneurs and investors to establish their ventures within a fully integrated digital landscape that encourages innovation and long-term viability,” Ahmed Jaber Aldoseri, CEO of BNET, said.

“Our collaboration with BNET underscores our commitment to creating a contemporary and fully integrated environment that supports the success of entrepreneurs and investors. Connecting retail, dining, and entertainment outlets in the first phase marks a pivotal milestone in our broader vision to deliver a comprehensive development that serves the aspirations of both the commercial and residential communities,” Gagan Suri, CEO of Bahrain Marina, added.

Marina Walk forms an essential part of the broader Bahrain Marina vision, which seeks to redefine the concept of the waterfront in the Kingdom of Bahrain through the development of a fully integrated destination that brings together luxury living, retail, leisure and hospitality in a prime strategic location on the eastern side of Manama

This advancement sets the stage for the second phase of the project, which will extend connectivity to the residential district and the yacht club. The expansion will provide a seamless digital experience for residents and marina visitors alike, further strengthening the project’s preparedness across all facilities to accommodate future requirements.