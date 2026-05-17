Manama: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has formally presented a pledge of allegiance to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, titled “Our Loyalty is Steadfast in A Nation We Cherish, and in A Leadership We Take Pride In.” The tribute was submitted on behalf of the Bank’s entire workforce spanning all departments and professional levels.

Central to this gesture is a profound recognition of the wisdom and leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. It further honours His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, whose strategic vision remains pivotal to preserving national stability and driving the Kingdom’s journey towards greater prosperity. The initiative reflects an enduring bond of national belonging that resonates across all segments of the Bahraini society.

The document was signed by the Bank’s Board of Directors, Executive Management, and employees. These endorsements represent a unified front of sincerity from every member of the NBB team and the broader Bahraini community’s steadfast support for the Kingdom’s esteemed leadership and government.