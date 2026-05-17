Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: As Saudi Arabia advances its Vision 2030 economic diversification agenda, the Kingdom’s Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry is emerging as one of the fastest-growing segments within its tourism ecosystem. Against this backdrop, WTM Spotlight Riyadh will serve as a global platform to showcase the country’s expanding capacity to host world-class business events, bringing and connecting international planners with opportunities across the Kingdom.

According to Mordor Intelligence, Saudi Arabia’s MICE market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% through to 2031, reaching US$5.65 billion, reflecting the Kingdom’s substantial investment in venues, aviation, hospitality, and supporting infrastructure.

Government spending on business event venues reached US$1.3 billion in 2023 across Riyadh and Jeddah alone, while millions of square metres of new exhibition space, thousands of hotel rooms and expanded airport capacity are being delivered to meet growing delegate demand. Underscoring the scale of growth in the MICE market across the wider MENA region, the Saudi Tourism Society has outlined an industry forecast projecting US$100 billion in 2035, with Saudi Arabia ranked among the region’s top three destinations for business events.

“Saudi Arabia’s MICE sector is entering a period of extraordinary growth. With market value projected to exceed US$5.5 billion by 2031, business events are pivotal in accelerating tourism development, driving demand for premium hotels, and strengthening international partnerships,” Danielle Curtis, Regional Portfolio Director – UAE, RX, said.

“WTM Spotlight Riyadh provides a focused platform to showcase the Kingdom’s rapidly expanding event infrastructure and connect global planners with on-the-ground stakeholders.”

Globally, the MICE market is expected to reach over US$3 trillion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights, with Saudi Arabia becoming an increasingly influential outbound MICE market. As Saudi companies expand globally and diversify their operations in line with Vision 2030 priorities, the demand for international meetings, corporate travel programmes, and large-scale incentive experiences is growing rapidly.

This shift is changing how Saudi organisations handle international events and incentive travel. Corporate planners are shifting from traditional reward-based incentive models toward more strategic, performance-focused programmes aimed at boosting employee engagement, building global partnerships, and achieving measurable business results. As a result, destinations are increasingly judged not just by their prestige or size but also by their operational efficiency, accessibility, cultural richness, and capacity to foster meaningful corporate engagement.

For international destinations, convention bureaux, hotels and event venues, this development offers a significant opportunity. Saudi companies are looking for destinations that offer sophisticated event infrastructure, upscale hospitality, streamlined logistics, and curated cultural experiences that meet the expectations of a new generation of globally minded Saudi executives and professionals.

WTM Spotlight Riyadh will act as a dedicated platform for international exhibitors to connect directly with this rapidly growing market. By bringing together Saudi corporate travel organisers, procurement specialists, event organisers, and incentive agencies, the event will enable global destinations and suppliers to showcase their venues, services, and event solutions directly to decision-makers shaping the Kingdom’s outbound MICE programmes.

“Saudi Arabia’s outbound MICE sector is rapidly evolving, with corporate planners moving beyond traditional incentive travel towards more strategic, ROI-driven international programmes that support business growth and employee engagement,” said Curtis.

“WTM Spotlight Riyadh will offer direct access to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding MICE procurement pipeline, allowing global destinations, venues, and hospitality brands to connect with corporate buyers and decision-makers who are driving the Kingdom’s growing outbound meetings and incentive travel market,” she concluded.

As part of the dedicated conference programme, the discussion will explore what event organisers and incentive buyers need from Saudi Arabia, where the Kingdom’s business events ecosystem can continue to mature, and how business events can generate long-term tourism and destination value under Vision 2030.

By bringing together inbound and outbound MICE opportunities, WTM Spotlight Riyadh, which will take place from 8 – 10 September at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Center (RFECC), will underscore how Saudi Arabia is influencing the regional and global business events ecosystem.