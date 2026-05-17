Manama: As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen community engagement and broaden the overall impact of its programs, AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation (MKF), in collaboration with MKF Connect, has launched the “AlMabarrah Media Ambassadors” initiative targeting the Foundation’s current students and alumni.

The program aims to build a network of media ambassadors from the MKF community who will serve as a bridge between the Foundation and the wider public. Each ambassador will be responsible for sharing and documenting the Foundation’s key activities, programs, and events across their personal social media accounts, in a way that reflects the reality of the youth experience and resonates with a broader audience.

The initiative is built around the careful selection of candidates who have a positive presence and the ability to influence their peers. Selected ambassadors will receive regular updates from MKF, enabling them to engage creatively, helping them drive awareness, and encourage participation across the Foundation’s portfolio of events and programs. The program also reflects the organization’s strategic shift towards experience-driven communication, which reinforces the credibility of its vision and strengthens its connection with Bahrain’s youth.

“At MKF, we believe that empowering young people extends beyond our programs and workshops. It means providing them with the platform to express themselves and create a lasting impact. The ‘AlMabarrah Media Ambassadors’ initiative is a pivotal step toward building direct communication with the community through our youth, whose authentic voice further solidifies our mission,” Saba Yousif Seyadi, Executive Director of AlMabarrah AlKhalifia Foundation, said.

Among those selected to represent the initiative, Hamed Jamal Al Balooshi, a trainer within the Ithra Youth Enrichment Program, shared his pride in taking on the role: “It is an honor to serve as a media ambassador for MKF. This is a responsibility I hold with great care, given its significance in conveying the Foundation’s values to young people across the community. Through this platform, I am committed to enabling our youth by offering them opportunities that can make a real difference in their lives.”

Dana Faisal Al-Malki, a student in the Rayat Scholarship Program, reflected on what the opportunity means to her: “I am pleased and grateful to have been chosen for this unique initiative. It is an honor to represent the Foundation and help enhance its societal impact. I believe this initiative provides an inspiring platform for us to work with passion and deliver content that reflects the Foundation’s ethos and showcases its contributions in an inspiring way.”

The initiative also aims to expand the Foundation’s organic marketing channels, increase digital engagement, and support attendance across its programs and workshops by reaching audiences through voices that represent them.

Both MKF and MKF Connect affirmed that the project stems from their shared vision to empower youth and engage them as active partners in driving change, alongside their aspirations to develop a program that aims to cultivate youth leadership and reinforce the positive role young people play in society.