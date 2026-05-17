Riffa, Bahrain: EMIC Training, a leading professional and academic training institute under the ELM Education Fund, part of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, has announced the appointment of Mr. Mohamed Ahmadi as General Manager. The appointment marks an important milestone in EMIC’s ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of its training and development programs, advance its strategic priorities, and strengthen its role as a catalyst for sustainable growth. It also reinforces the institute’s position as a key partner in developing national capabilities that are equipped to compete at both regional and global levels.

Ahmadi brings over 23 years of experience in economic development, human capital development, entrepreneurship, and investment. Throughout his career, he has held leadership roles within several national entities, contributing to the design and development of strategic initiatives and projects with a direct impact on the labor market and the readiness of national talent.

Prior to joining EMIC Training, Ahmadi served as Career Guidance, Engagement & Marketing Director at Skills Bahrain, a national initiative operating under the umbrella of Tamkeen and supervised by the Supreme Council for the Development of Education and Training. In this role, he led the development of Skills Bahrain’s key outputs, including the National Occupational Standards, Career Pathway Maps, and Sector Skills Reports for the main economic sectors, while building strong partnerships with stakeholders in both the public and private sectors. He also held the position of Director of Investment at Tamkeen, where he managed several national projects, most notably Bahrain Exports. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ahmadi gained experience with public and private sector institutions in the banking industry, with a focus on human resources development, training, and recruitment.

“Mohamed Ahmadi’s extensive experience in human capital development, combined with his proven track record in leading national initiatives, makes him a valuable addition to EMIC Training. His appointment supports our focus on enhancing the quality of our programs, expanding into new professional and vocational sectors, and ensuring our offerings remain closely aligned with the evolving needs of the labor market. We look forward to beginning this new chapter with him and wish him every success in his role,” Marwan Matar, Managing Director of EMIC Training, said.

“I look forward to working with the EMIC team to further develop the institute’s training and vocational programs, strengthen its contribution to national talent development, and ensure alignment with labor market needs. I am grateful to the Board of Directors for their confidence and remain committed to building on EMIC’s achievements while supporting its continued growth,” Mohamed Ahmadi said.

Ahmadi holds a Master of Business Administration with a specialization in Project Management from Manchester Business School, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Information Systems from the University of Bahrain. He has also obtained several professional certifications and participated in international leadership and professional exchange programs.

The appointment aligns with EMIC Training’s strategy to continuously enhance its training and vocational offerings, while strengthening its role in nurturing qualified national talent capable of meeting labor market requirements and contributing to the attainment of Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030 objectives.