Manama: Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF). This step reflects the commitment of both parties to enhance cooperation in training and professional development, and to create specialised programs that contribute to elevating the skills of national talent, equipping them with the knowledge and experience necessary to keep pace with the rapid changes in the banking and financial sector.

The signing of the MoU aligns with KFH’s approach to sustainable investment in human capital by providing an advanced educational and developmental environment, enabling employees to acquire future skills, leadership capabilities, and operational expertise that enhance the bank’s continued growth and innovation. These objectives are achieved through strategic partnerships with leading academic and training institutions at local and regional levels.

Under the MoU, BIBF will offer tailored training and development solutions designed to meet the specific institutional needs of KFH. The two parties will also collaborate to develop qualitative programs, including the Operational Competency Academy, the Retail Banking Academy, and Future Skills program, all aimed at enhancing institutional efficiency and supporting professional excellence.

“At KFH – Bahrain, we believe that developing human capital is fundamental to sustained success and institutional excellence. We are committed to providing high-quality development programs that enhance our employees’ capabilities and enable them to keep pace with the rapid transformations in the financial and banking sector. This partnership with BIBF is part of our efforts to strengthen our learning and development system, in line with best global professional practices,” Dr. Shadi Zahran, Group CEO of KFH – Bahrain, said. “Through this collaboration, we aim to design specialised programs based on the actual needs of the bank’s Bahraini workforce. This will support raising operational efficiency, improving the quality of banking services, and developing future-oriented skills, which have become a crucial element in developing the modern banking environment.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with KFH – Bahrain on this strategic initiative, which reflects the importance of strong institutional partnerships in developing national talent and supporting the continued growth of Bahrain’s financial sector. At BIBF, we are committed to delivering learning and development solutions that are closely aligned with industry needs and create meaningful, lasting impact for both individuals and organisations,” Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh, CEO of BIBF, said.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to work closely with KFH – Bahrain to develop high-quality programmes that keep pace with the rapid transformations in the financial sector and equip banking professionals with the knowledge, skills, and practical capabilities necessary to lead the next phase.”

“KFH – Bahrain continues to implement its strategy of investing in human capital as a cornerstone of sustainable growth. This is achieved by strengthening partnerships with leading academic and training institutions, contributing to the development of qualified Bahraini talent capable of keeping pace with industry advancements, and supporting innovation and excellence in providing Sharia-compliant banking services and solutions.”