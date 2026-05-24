Manama: The National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) has announced the availability of new Eidiya banknotes through select ATMs across the Kingdom in celebration of Eid Al Adha. With the message “Your Eidiya is closer to you” at the heart of the initiative, the Bank is offering customers a more convenient way to prepare for one of Eid’s most cherished traditions.

The new banknotes will be provided for two days, from 25th to 26th of May 2026, starting from 9:00 AM until stocks run out. Customers will be able to withdraw BHD 5 notes from ATMs located at Seef Mall Branch, Muharraq Souq Branch, Souq Waqif Branch, Bu Kowarah Riffa Branch, and Marassi Galleria Mall, with a limit of BHD 200 per customer. Meanwhile, BHD 1 notes will be available through ATMs located at Seef Mall Branch, Muharraq Souq Branch, Souq Waqif Branch, and Sitra Branch, offering withdrawals of up to BHD 50 per customer.

Through this service, NBB continues to deliver seamless banking solutions that support families and communities as they come together to celebrate occasions.