Doha, Qatar: The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) and Visit Qatar have announced the 2026 Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final will take place at Lusail City for the second year running on 10-12 December 2026.

Qatar’s vibrant waterfront city is preparing to host the climax to this season’s T100 Race To Qatar on the 2026 T100 Triathlon World Tour.

The event sees the world’s best professional triathletes race head-to-head in locations around the globe, starting on the Gold Coast in March and taking in iconic venues such as Singapore, San Francisco and London, before finishing with an end-of-season showdown at the Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final. Last year, the women’s and men’s series were won by British Olympian Kate Waugh and New Zealand superstar Hayden Wilde.

“We’re looking forward to returning to Lusail City later this year,” said Sam Renouf, PTO CEO. “Its waterfront provided the perfect backdrop to the first Qatar T100 Triathlon World Championship Final last year.”

In Lusail City, the athletes will compete over the PTO’s signature T100 distance – starting with a 2km swim in the Arabian Gulf, an 80km bike through Lusail’s modern streets, and an 18km run through Lusail Plaza and Boulevard.

The event has quickly become an important fixture on the country’s sporting calendar, because alongside the professional races it welcomes more than 5,000 amateur athletes locally from across Qatar as well as regionally and internationally. It also works closely with the Qatar Triathlon Federation to inspire more children in the country to try triathlon and adopt active and healthy lifestyles.

The 2026 Qatar T100 programme also includes the second edition of the T100 Age Grouper World Championships, which give amateurs their own chance to become a T100 World Champion. To qualify, participants must finish in the top 10 of their age group categories at a T100 Triathlon World Tour event during the season and then register before 31 October, 2026.

The three-day festival also features community race opportunities – through an Open T100 race and Sprint (750m swim, 20km bike, 5km run) distance triathlons, a 1km and 5km Kick Off run and an event village offering activities, entertainment and food experiences for visitors and spectators.