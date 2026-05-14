MANAMA: Bahrain Bourse, a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain announced that it has appointed SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with direct presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE to expand independent equity market research coverage for a selected group of listed companies.

Under the agreement, SICO will deliver comprehensive equity research reports covering ten listed companies on Bahrain Bourse. The reports will be issued on a quarterly basis and will include detailed financial analysis, valuation insights, investment rationale, and analyst recommendations.

Building upon the Capital Market Development Strategy 2026-2028 unveiled by Bahrain Bourse, the initiative aims to expand market research coverage and directly support the strategy’s core objectives, aimed at enhancing market transparency, improving investor awareness, and increasing the market visibility of Bahrain-listed companies among regional and international investors.

“This initiative reflects our continued commitment to enhancing market transparency and strengthening Bahrain Bourse’s position as an attractive and accessible investment destination. Independent, high-quality research plays a critical role in improving market visibility, deepening investor confidence, and enabling more informed investment decisions, particularly among international investors,” Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, said.

“We are pleased to partner with Bahrain Bourse on this important initiative, which reflects a shared commitment to enhancing market depth and strengthening investor engagement. High-quality, independent research plays a critical role in supporting informed investment decisions and increasing the visibility of listed companies. Through this mandate, we aim to contribute to the continued development and depth of Bahrain’s capital markets. We continue to expand access to this research through our digital channels, including the SICO Research app, enabling a broader segment of investors to benefit from our analysis and investment recommendations,” Najla Al Shirawi, Group Chief Executive Officer of SICO, added.

SICO will leverage its established research capabilities to provide high-quality, independent analysis, drawing on its sector expertise and rigorous valuation methodologies. The research will be distributed through Bahrain Bourse’s website and other key global platforms, supporting broader market access and engagement.

SICO Research is a pioneer in sell-side research in the GCC, delivering high-quality, objective research since 1995, making it one of the region’s oldest and most established sell-side research platforms. The team comprises highly skilled and experienced professionals based in Bahrain and the UAE, covering close to 90 listed companies across the GCC. They provide in-depth coverage across 14 key regional sectors, and the research is widely recognized and valued for its rigor, objectivity, and analytical depth. The senior team brings over a decade of industry experience, ensuring strong institutional knowledge and high-quality insights for clients.