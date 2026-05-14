Manama: Zain Bahrain, through its dedicated customer experience portfolio OneCX, has recently announced the launch of Smart Voice AI Powered agents in partnership with Voysera, a leading, AI-voice cloud-based contact center solution designed specifically for the MENA region to optimize customer service and operations, an advanced AI-powered, cloud-based contact center solution designed to help organizations transform customer engagements and raise service performance.

Purpose built for the MENA region, The AI powered voice agents uses intelligent call routing, AI automation, and instant insights to help enterprises manage increasing customer interactions productively across voice and digital channels. It enables faster responses, reduces operational complexity, and supports channels like WhatsApp, Email and SMS to deliver seamless customer experiences.

Built on Voysera’s advanced Arabic-native platform, the solution enables natural communication and helps organizations modernize and automate service operations with smarter, agile technologies.

“At OneCX, we see AI as a transformative enabler for the future of customer engagement. AI based telephony channels combine automation, intelligence, and real-time insights to help organizations deliver more responsive, personalized, and efficient service experiences at scale. The launch of the AI voice agents reflects our continued focus on bringing practical, high impact solutions to market that support businesses in accelerating their transformation journeys, enhancing operational efficiency, and delivering stronger customer experiences,” Abdulla Salmeen, Chief Customer Care Officer at Zain Bahrain, said.

“Voysera’s voice AI agents can handle thousands of of 24/7 conversations across voice and digital channels while delivering real-time sentiment analysis, automated workflows, conversational intelligence, and full observability. Built for the region, the platform supports Bahraini and Khaleeji Arabic naturally, helping customers feel understood, not processed. With Zain Bahrain OneCX, we’re bringing a new standard of AI-powered customer experience to industries including government, banking, healthcare, logistics, retail, and telecommunications—from citizen inquiries and hospital appointments to delivery tracking, collections, onboarding, and multilingual support,” Luay Nasr & Zaid Karaymeh, Founders at Voysera, said.

The launch reflects Zain Bahrain’s broader commitment to innovation, underpinned by its three-year US$100 million investment in network expansion and digital infrastructure modernization, which continues to strengthen the foundations for advanced digital services, AI-enabled solutions, and customer-centric innovation. This same investment momentum has contributed to Zain Bahrain’s recognition by Opensignal as the Kingdom’s most awarded network, with 10 awards for coverage, quality and gaming experience, reinforcing the value delivered to both consumers and enterprises.