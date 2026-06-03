Manama: Bahrain Development Bank (BDB) convened its Q1 2026 Townhall at the bringing together employees from across the organisation to reflect on the Bank’s performance during the first quarter and share updates on key priorities for the year ahead.

The session featured an address by Ms. Dalal Al Qais, Group Chief Executive Officer of BDB, who highlighted the Bank’s progress during the first quarter of 2026 and outlined ongoing initiatives aimed at reinforcing its role as a development institution supporting Bahrain’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and entrepreneurial ecosystem. Employees were also briefed on the latest operational developments and strategic areas of focus for the coming period.

The event concluded with a recognition ceremony honouring outstanding employees in appreciation of their dedication, valuable contributions, and continued commitment to advancing BDB’s institutional objectives.