MANAMA: Mahmood Rafique, Editor: Deputy Interior Minister, Lt-General Adel bin Khalifa Al Fadhel, received the Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Mohammed Rais Hasan Sarower.

During the meeting, they reviewed the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation in areas of mutual interest, in support of the two friendly countries’ shared interests.

The two sides discussed topics and issues of mutual interest, affirming the importance of continued coordination and cooperation to advance shared goals and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.