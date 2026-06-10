Rio de Janeiro, Brazil: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, participated in the 82nd International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit 2026, held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Gulf Air’s Chief Executive Officer, Martin Gauss, represented the airline in key industry discussions alongside senior executives from across the global aviation sector. The AGM served as a platform for the airline to contribute to debates shaping the operational, commercial, and strategic direction of the industry, as the industry navigates an increasingly complex global landscape.

On the sidelines of the AGM, Gulf Air signed on to IATA’s CO2 Connect platform, an initiative that leverages actual airline operational data — including fuel burn, belly cargo, and load factors — to deliver more precise and transparent passenger CO2 emissions calculations. Through its participation in the platform, Gulf Air will contribute to enhancing the accuracy of global emissions data, supporting more informed decision-making for travellers and stakeholders alike. This reinforces the airline’s commitment to supporting industry-wide efforts toward greater environmental accountability and data-driven sustainability practices.

The 82nd IATA AGM brought together senior leaders from airlines, the broader aviation value chain, and key industry stakeholders, providing a critical forum to address the rapidly evolving challenges facing the global industry.