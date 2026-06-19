DOHA, QATAR / BEIJING, CHINA: Rawdat Capital, a Qatari venture capital firm and the first investment platform dedicated to connecting China’s artificial intelligence and deep technology ecosystem with the GCC and wider MENA region, today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Guolian Industry Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd., one of China’s leading private equity and industrial investment managers.

The agreement establishes a long-term strategic framework to identify, invest in and support high-growth Chinese technology companies while facilitating their expansion into the Gulf region and creating new pathways for innovation, capital formation and technology transfer between China and the Middle East.

The partnership will focus on high-growth companies operating across artificial intelligence, healthcare and life sciences, education, agritech and food security, sustainability and climate technologies, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure.

It brings together Guolian’s extensive investment network, deep relationships across China’s innovation ecosystem and access to proprietary investment opportunities with Rawdat Capital’s regional investor network and market expertise. Together, the partners aim to create a strategic platform connecting Chinese innovation with growth opportunities across the GCC and wider MENA region.

The Guolian partnership forms part of Rawdat Capital’s wider China–MENA investment platform, through which Rawdat is establishing and managing a dedicated China–MENA AI and deep technology fund.

The Rawdat Capital fund will focus on investing in high-potential AI and technology companies across China and the MENA region, supporting cross-border growth, technology transfer, and innovation. As part of the partnership, Guolian is expected to invest in the fund and provide access to high-quality deal flow through its extensive network across China’s technology and industrial sectors.

Through the partnership, Rawdat Capital and Guolian intend to invest alongside future institutional and qualified investors, demonstrating strong alignment of interests. The platform is designed to provide investors with access to a curated pipeline of high-growth Chinese technology and AI companies sourced through Guolian’s local network and investment ecosystem, while supporting portfolio companies seeking expansion opportunities across the Middle East.

“Our partnership with Guolian represents an important milestone in building Rawdat Capital’s China-MENA investment platform. Beyond capital, Guolian brings deep relationships across China’s innovation ecosystem, access to high-quality investment opportunities and significant local market expertise. Together with our strategic partnership with Sinovation Ventures, we are creating a differentiated platform that connects capital, AI expertise, market access and investment opportunities across China and the MENA region,” Dalia Al Khalaf, Co-Founder of Rawdat Capital, said.