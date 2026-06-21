Manam: Sustainability Forum Middle East (SFME) hosted an exclusive networking reception at The Legacy Club, Bahrain Financial Harbour, bringing together more than 80 senior business leaders, policymakers, sustainability professionals, members of the Forum’s Advisory Committee, partners, and experts from across Bahrain and the wider region.

The reception formed part of SFME’s ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration, encourage knowledge exchange, and foster meaningful connections among organisations and individuals committed to advancing sustainability and climate action across the region, while showcasing the contributions of its Lead Partners to highlighting sustainable finance, climate action, and practical approaches to supporting Bahrain’s sustainability ambitions.

As part of the reception, SFME Lead Partner BBK highlighted key insights from its recently published 2025 Sustainability Report, which outlines the Bank’s progress in sustainable finance, responsible governance, community investment, and environmental stewardship.

During the event, Mohamed Alaali, Group Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer of BBK Group, delivered remarks on the report, highlighting the Bank’s continued commitment to creating long-term value through the integration of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles across its operations and business strategy. He also highlighted how sustainable finance and responsible business practices can contribute to Bahrain’s long-term economic development and sustainability objectives.

The reception also featured remarks from Talal Al Araifi, Chief Executive Officer of SAFA, also a Lead Partner, who discussed the role of voluntary carbon markets and carbon offsetting in supporting climate action and helping organisations and individuals contribute to net-zero objectives.

SAFA has partnered with SFME to enable participants to offset their carbon emissions associated with attending its events and he encourage attendees of the reception to either start of continue their offset journey using SAFA’s seamless online offsetting platform.

The networking reception provided a valuable platform for attendees to exchange insights, strengthen professional relationships, and explore opportunities for collaboration on key sustainability and climate priorities. Through its ongoing programme of events and initiatives, Sustainability Forum Middle East continues to convene stakeholders from across sectors to promote dialogue, foster partnerships, and support practical action that advances sustainable development, climate resilience, and long-term economic prosperity across the Middle East. SFME is also pleased to announce the dates of its 5th edition, which will take place on 26–27 January 2027 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, as it continues to bring together regional and international leaders to advance dialogue, collaboration, and action on sustainability and climate-related priorities.