Manama: The Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications and Zain Bahrain announced the continuation of their strategic partnership to enhance internet services at several Bahrain Post branches and the Small Vessels Registration Office. This step embodies the ongoing cooperation between the two parties to support the digital transformation and development of government services in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The agreement aims to enhance the efficiency of government services and improve customer experience by providing advanced digital infrastructure and highly reliable connectivity services, thus contributing to faster and smoother services for citizens and residents.

Dr. Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Haidan, Assistant Undersecretary for Postal Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, affirmed that the renewal of the agreement is an extension of the successful strategic partnership between the Ministry and Zain Bahrain. It reflects the commitment of both parties to continue developing the digital infrastructure at Bahrain Post branches, contributing to raising the efficiency of services provided to meet citizens’ aspirations and enhance the user experience.

He noted that this partnership supports the Ministry’s efforts to further enhance digital transformation and that the Ministry seeks to expand its cooperation with Zain Bahrain to include the implementation of the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Captain Mohammed Yousef Al-Murbati, Assistant Undersecretary for Maritime Affairs at the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications, indicated that renewing this partnership contributes to supporting the Ministry’s efforts to develop services provided through the Small Vessels Registration Office. This is achieved by providing an advanced technological infrastructure that enables efficient and rapid electronic processing of transactions, thus enhancing access to services and providing more flexible experience for users. He emphasized the Ministry’s commitment to continuing to update and develop the maritime services system in line with the goals of digital transformation and contributing to raising the quality of services provided to beneficiaries.

Ali Mustafa, CEO of Business and Carrier Services at Zain Bahrain termed strategic partnership with the Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications Zain Bahrain’s unwavering commitment to supporting government entities with advanced and reliable connectivity solutions.

“This collaboration is underpinned by our ongoing investments in network and infrastructure development, which align with the Group’s 4WARD strategy – Progress with Purpose – which focuses on accelerating innovation, enhancing digital infrastructure, and supporting the growth of the digital economy in the Kingdom of Bahrain. At Zain Bahrain, we continue to build on our position as a leading network in the Kingdom, a fact confirmed by our ranking as the most awarded network by OpenSignal.”

This agreement reflects Zain Bahrain’s commitment to its role as a trusted digital partner to the government sector, providing integrated solutions in the fields of communications and information technology, contributing to enhanced operational efficiency, improved service quality, and support for achieving the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals.