Burgas, Bulgaria: BRAVE Combat Federation (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has finalized the bout lineup for BRAVE CF 107, raising the stakes ahead of its highly anticipated return to Bulgaria on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

Hosted at the magnificent Burgas Arena in partnership with Bulgarian Fight Agency (BFA), the event represents another chapter in a flourishing collaboration that has helped elevate the country’s combat sports scene. Now in its third consecutive year, the partnership continues to create meaningful opportunities for local athletes while bringing elite international competition to Bulgarian fans.

The evening will be headlined by a light heavyweight showdown featuring hometown hero Kaloyan Kolev against France’s Salim “Bizon” El Ouassaidi. Competing before a passionate home crowd, Kolev has the chance to make a defining statement against an opponent eager to silence the arena.

The co-main attraction shifts the focus to the flyweight division as Georgia’s Bidzina Gavashelishvili takes on South Africa’s Luthando “Shorty” Biko. Both men enter the contest with the opportunity to strengthen their standing in one of the promotion’s deepest weight classes.

Depth has long been a hallmark of the organization, and this card is no exception. Muhammad Idrisov, Delyan Georgiev, Owais Yaqoob, Danylo Voievodkin, and Mohamed Alsameea are among the athletes scheduled to compete, adding further quality to a night that features promising prospects alongside proven contenders from across the globe.

Every visit has strengthened the promotion’s footprint in Eastern Europe, and this latest showcase is expected to continue that momentum.

With compelling matchups throughout the card and an atmosphere befitting one of the region’s premier combat sports destinations, BRAVE CF 107 is poised to deliver another memorable spectacle while reinforcing Bulgaria’s growing influence on the international MMA stage.