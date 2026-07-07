Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: The General Council for Islamic Banks and Financial Institutions (CIBAFI), in partnership with the International Federation of Takaful and Islamic Insurance Companies (IFTI), organized a webinar titled “Enhancing the Role of Takaful in Addressing Emerging Global Risks.”

The webinar brought together leaders from Takaful and Retakaful institutions, regulatory authorities, industry practitioners, and experts to discuss the evolving role of Takaful in strengthening resilience and responding to emerging global challenges.

The webinar marked an important step in strengthening cooperation between CIBAFI and IFTI in promoting awareness and supporting the development of the global Takaful industry.

The webinar was inaugurated by Hamza Bawazir, Secretary General of CIBAFI, who welcomed participants and thanked IFTI for its collaboration in organizing the event. “As global risks continue to evolve, the Takaful industry has a unique opportunity to provide ethical, inclusive, and resilient protection solutions. Through initiatives such as this webinar, CIBAFI remains committed to promoting dialogue and knowledge exchange that support the sustainable growth of the industry”.

This was followed by remarks from Reda Amin Dahbour, President of IFTI and Board Member of CIBAFI, who underscored the importance of collective action in advancing the industry.

“Strengthening cooperation among industry stakeholders is essential to enhancing market resilience, expanding the reach of Takaful solutions, and addressing emerging challenges. Initiatives such as this webinar provide an important platform for exchanging perspectives and fostering collaboration across industry”.

Prof. Mohamed El Hajj, Secretary General of IFTI, expressed his appreciation to CIBAFI, the speakers, and participants, noting that meaningful dialogue and the exchange of practical experiences are essential to strengthening the Takaful industry and enhancing its readiness to address future risks. Such discussions contribute to greater understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing the sector.

The webinar then featured a panel discussion moderated by Rachid Ettaai, Assistant Director of Strategic Planning and Operations at CIBAFI, with the participation of Dr. Mohamed Anouar Gadhoum, Takaful and Retakaful Strategist, Chairman of Shariah Boards and Co-Founder of PAYDAY Takaful; Nabil Kesraoui, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Findev Advisory; and Dr. Khawla Al Noubani, Specialized Consultant in Islamic Banking, Sukuk, and Takaful; Appointed Member of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy (IIFA); Board Member of Jordan Islamic Bank, the Islamic Insurance Company, and the Arab Thought Forum.

The panel explored the implications of emerging global risks on insurance and Takaful markets, the role of Takaful in enhancing resilience and bridging protection gaps, as well as key governance, regulatory, innovation, sustainability, and Shariah-related considerations shaping the future of the industry.

The webinar concluded with on a high note as during discussions the participants affirmed the shared commitment of both CIBAFI and IFTI to continuing their support for the development of the takaful sector at the global level, through the continued organization of such dialogue platforms, which have proven effective as a key tool for raising awareness and building consensus among the various stakeholders of the industry. Both parties affirmed that the outcomes of the webinar will serve as a starting point for a number of qualitative initiatives to come.