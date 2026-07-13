Manama: Khaleeji Bank, a leading Islamic bank in Bahrain, has been awarded by Visa, a global digital payments leader, for achieving the fastest growth in active cards in the Kingdom of Bahrain for 2025. This recognition underscores the bank’s strong performance in promoting digital payment solutions and expanding its active customer base.

The award was presented during a ceremony at Khaleeji Bank’s headquarters in GFH Tower, Manama. Abdulkarim Mohamed Al Zakari, Acting CEO of Khaleeji Bank, received the award on behalf of the bank, which was presented by Ahmed Elkaffass, Visa Country Manager for Bahrain. Attendees included senior executives from both parties.

Aaward highlights Khaleeji Bank’s ongoing dedication to enhancing its banking card system and delivering secure, seamless, and flexible payment options. It further affirms the bank’s ability to meet customer expectations and encourage greater reliance on digital payments in daily transactions.

Khaleeji Bank continues to solidify its presence in the payments sector by focusing on innovation, expanding digital services, and offering benefits that elevate the customer experience. The bank remains abreast of evolving payment trends, aligning with Bahrain’s financial development while supporting the transition toward more efficient and convenient banking services.

“We are proud to receive this recognition from Visa, a testament our strong performance in cards and payment solutions. This achievement reflects the growing confidence placed by customers in our products and the success of our efforts to provide secure, practical, solutions that meet their daily needs by offering a flexible, convenient payment experience,” Abdulkarim Mohamed Al Zakari, Acting CEO of Khaleeji Bank said.

“At Khaleeji Bank, we will continue to develop our card offerings and enhance their benefits to elevate customer engagement with digital solutions. We value our strategic partnership with leading global institutions such as VISA, which play a vital role in supporting innovation and delivering sustainable added value to our customers.”

“We are proud of our team, who contributed to Khaleeji Bank’s leading position in terms of annual growth in the number of active cards within Bahrain. This success reflects the dedication and teamwork that drives us to provide a banking experience that aligns with our customers’ daily needs,” Ameera Ahmed Alabbasi, Head of Retail Banking, said.

“This recognition from Visa confirms the trust of our customers in choosing our cards as an integral part of their daily transactions. Moving forward, we will continue to develop innovative banking products and features to strengthen Khaleeji Bank’s position as a bank that grows with and for its customers.”

“We are delighted to recognise Khaleeji Bank’s outstanding achievement of the fastest growth in active cards in the Kingdom of Bahrain during 2025. This success reflects their dedication to enhancing the cardholder experience and promoting digital payment solutions. Visa values its partnership with Khaleeji Bank and looks forward to our ongoing collaboration to advance Bahrain’s payments sector,” Ahmed Elkaffass, Visa Country Manager for Bahrain, said.