MANAMA/ABU DHABI: The U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi and U.S. Consulate General in Dubai have canceled consular appointments from July 13th to 15th due to the regional security situation. “If you have an appointment on those dates, Americans should not come to the embassy or consulate, we will contact you to reschedule,” the embassy in an official statement said.

The U.S. Embassy and U.S. Consulate General remain on ordered-departure status, meaning that non-emergency U.S. government personnel have been relocated outside the UAE. As a result, only limited consular assistance to Americans is available. For Americans who require passport or other consular services, contact us through our U.S. Citizen Services Navigator at https://ae.usembassy.gov/services/, selecting your preferred location, and our consular team will respond by email with instructions. All routine U.S. visa services in the UAE remain suspended.

The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that the two national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles in the southern passage of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters.

The attack resulted in the death of one crew member aboard the Mombasa, an Indian national, and injuries to eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals.

The attack also caused material damage to both tankers due to fires that broke out on board. The fires have since been brought under control. The Ministry of Defence strongly condemned this blatant attack, describing it as a serious violation and a clear breach of international law that threatens the security and stability of the region.

The Ministry emphasised that the State reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its people, and its residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, stability, national interests, and strategic assets.

The Ministry further said that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats, and that it is taking all necessary measures to respond firmly to any attempts to undermine the country’s security and stability.

The Ministry also urged the public to obtain information only from official sources and to refrain from circulating rumors or unverified information.