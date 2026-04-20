MANAMA: As part of Bahrain Bourse’s (BHB) continuous efforts to develop the Capital Market in the Kingdom of Bahrain, BHB, a licensed exchange by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), announced the launch of BHB’s Listing Gateway Platform, an online portal designed to streamline the filing of listing applications. The Listing Gateway platform will fully replace the current submission process, in line with BHB’s digital transformation journey.

The Listing Gateway will deliver a more efficient, secure, and transparent process, enabling the Issuers to submit their listing applications for review to BHB in a streamlined and user-friendly manner. The platform aims to facilitate a seamless experience for all market participants.

The digital platform has been designed with an intuitive and transparent interface to offer Issuers a straightforward submission process, along with better visibility into the status of their applications. This initiative marks another significant step in BHB’s efforts to advance digitalization within the financial market, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence and innovation.

“The development of the platform is another step forward in BHB’s continuous drive towards digital transformation. The Listing Gateway will enhance efficiency and transparency in the submission of listing applications, ensuring more streamlined and user-friendly experience for all stakeholders,” Shaikha Al Zayani, Senior Director of Listing and Disclosure, said.

“This initiative reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to broaden market accessibility and enable Issuers to comply with regulatory requirements more efficiently. By introducing this platform, we aim to deliver a seamless experience for Issuers while promoting confidence and resilience within Bahrain’s capital market,” Shaikha added.

The Listing Gateway is now live and accessible to all applicants seeking to list via www.bahrainbourse.com.