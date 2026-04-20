Manama: INJAZ Bahrain concluded the qualifiers round of its flagship company programme, bringing together student teams from across the Kingdom as part of the program’s annual cycle.

The INJAZ Bahrain Company Programme saw steady growth, with strong participation from student-led teams in both the High School and University tracks. This year’s Qualifiers Round featured 48 High School teams and 30 University teams, engaging more than 1,000 students.

The Qualifiers Round served as a key assessment stage, where teams were evaluated on their overall company performance, business execution, product development, and learning outcomes. A panel of eight judges from across the public and private sectors assessed the participating teams.

The judging panel included industry leaders such as Anas AlArayadh from Tamkeen, Aida AlMudaifa from Early Riser, Aysha AlQaud from KFH and Mahmood Bucheery from stc Bahrain for the High School Track. Meanwhile, the university track was judged by Kamal Haider from Ebrahim K. Kanoo, Mohamed Allaith from BBK, Nayla Matter from Ministry of Industry and Commerce and Zainab Al Matrook from Export Bahrain.

Following the evaluation process, 20 teams (10 High School and 10 University) will be qualified to participate in the National Company Competition, which will take place in June 2026.

Delivered in partnership with Tamkeen, the program continues to equip students with practical skills and hands-on experience in entrepreneurship.

“The INJAZ Bahrain Company Program Qualifiers Round is a powerful testament to the talent, ambition, and entrepreneurial mindset of Bahrain’s youth. The level of innovation and execution demonstrated by the students this year has been truly impressive. We extend our sincere appreciation to our partners at Tamkeen for their continued support in empowering the next generation of business leaders, and we look forward to seeing the qualified teams compete at the national level,” Commenting on the occasion, Her Highness Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, said.

The Qualifiers Round marks an important milestone in the students’ journey as they progress to the National Company Competition which is set to take place in June 2026.