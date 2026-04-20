Ljubljana, Slovenia: BRAVE Combat Federation (BRAVE CF), the world’s fastest growing and most global mixed martial arts organization, has officially confirmed a pivotal bantamweight rematch as Lasha Abramishvili takes on Brice “Lion Kid” Picaud at BRAVE CF’s upcoming event on Saturday, June 6, at Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana, Slovenia, in partnership with World Free fight Challenge (WFC).

“I am very excited to be back inside the BRAVE CF cage and to compete again on such a big stage. Every fight brings me closer to my dream of becoming a World Champion, and this is another important step in that journey. I am ready to prove that I’m worthy to get a shot at gold,” Lasha Abramishvili, No. 2-Ranked Bantamweight Contender, said.

“This rematch means a lot to me. I have been waiting for the opportunity to face Lasha again and prove that I am the better fighter. It motivates me even more knowing I can even the score and push myself further in the division. Expect a completely different version of me on fight night,” Brice Picaud, No. 5-Ranked Bantamweight Contender, said.

A battle between two top-rated contenders, the matchup carries major implications in the bantamweight rankings. The pair first met at BRAVE CF 97 in July 2025, where the Georgian standout authored a second-round submission via rear-naked choke, showcasing his grappling dominance and tactical awareness.

Abramishvili has maintained a perfect 3-0 record under the Bahrain-based promotion’s banner, with all victories coming inside the distance. His relentless pace, positional control, and finishing ability have placed him firmly in the conversation for a shot at reigning BRAVE CF Bantamweight World Champion Borislav Nikolić.

A second win over Picaud on June 6 would further cement his status as a leading World Title contender at 135 pounds.

Meanwhile, Picaud has built his reputation by taking on elite opposition across both featherweight and bantamweight divisions. Among his standout performances is a victory over Zhang Qinghe at BRAVE CF 84 in August 2024.

Determined to avenge his previous loss, the Frenchman enters the rematch with sharpened tools and renewed focus, aiming to even the score and surge ahead in the World Title race.

BRAVE CF’s upcoming extravaganza in Slovenia will also showcase a high-stakes Heavyweight World Championship clash, as reigning titleholder Pavel “The Experiment” Dailidko defends his crown against No. 1-ranked contender Miha Frlic in the main event.

In the co-headliner, Erko “The Bounty Hunter” Jun stakes the BRAVE CF Light Heavyweight World Title against Mohamed “L’Ambiance” Said Maalem in a highly anticipated rematch.