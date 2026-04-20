Manama: Zain Bahrain has won a prestigious Opensignal Trophy at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026 for the most awarded network in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Hosted by GSMA, MWC Barcelona, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity summit, the landmark event brings together leading telecom operators, technology pioneers, and digital innovators from across the globe, making this recognition a powerful testament to Zain Bahrain’s network excellence and its growing influence within the global telecom ecosystem.

Recognized among global telecom leaders at this international platform, Zain received 10 awards, including being named the best network for coverage, quality, and overall gaming experience in the Kingdom in the latest Mobile Network Experience Awards Report by Opensignal. It has further won accolades for upload speed, video, and voice apps. This distinction has positioned Zain Bahrain as the most awarded network in Bahrain and played a pivotal role in propelling the Kingdom to the #1 Overall Rank position in Opensignal’s Global Network Excellence Index for the MENA region for “all devices”.

The recognition reflects Zain Bahrain’s sustained investment in expanding network capacity, modernizing infrastructure, and enhancing overall performance. As part of this strategy, the Company has accelerated the expansion and upgrade of its 4G and 5G networks across the Kingdom, reinforcing both mobile and fixed broadband services. These efforts reinforce mobile and fixed broadband services and enable advanced 5G use cases and deliver integrated digital solutions tailored to the evolving needs of individuals, businesses, and government entities — contributing meaningfully towards Bahrain’s digital vision.

“Receiving this recognition at MWC Barcelona 2026 — where the global telecom ecosystem gathers to shape the future of connectivity — reinforces Zain Bahrain’s role as a transformative force driving digital excellence both locally and regionally. This milestone reflects our relentless pursuit of network excellence, our commitment to innovation, and our dedication to delivering superior experiences that empower our customers and enterprise partners. It also affirms our strategic investments in next-generation infrastructure and our long-term vision to power sustainable digital growth,” Amar Buali, Director of Access Network, IP, Cyber Security, and Facilities Management at Zain Bahrain, said.

Through continuous innovation and infrastructure modernization, Zain Bahrain is building a future-ready digital ecosystem that empowers enterprises with scalable connectivity, cybersecurity, cloud-enabled services, and intelligent network capabilities, while simultaneously enhancing everyday digital experiences for consumers.